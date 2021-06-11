Centre sets speed limits for vehicles in Delhi: Check maximum speeds

New Delhi, June 11: If you are in Delhi, now you will have to adhere to a new speed limit while driving your vehicle. The Centre has fixed the speed limit for cars at 60-70 kilometres on most Delhi roads, while the maximum speed has been set at 50-60 kilometres per hour.

Inside residential and commercial markets, the speed limit for cars has been set at 30 kilometres per hour. Drivers will have to strictly adhere to the rules or will have to end up paying a hefty fine.

In the case of buses, tempos and other three wheelers the maximum speed limit has been fixed at 40km/hr. In the case of DND the speed limit for cars is 70 and 60 km/hr for cars and two-wheelers respectively.

Speed limit for cars on most roads is 60-70 km/hr

Maximum speed limit for two-wheelers is 50-60 km/hr

Maximum speed limit for buses, tempo, and three-wheelers is 40km/hr

Ring Road - Azadpur to Changdi Ra Chowk via Model Town speed limit for both car and bike is 50km/hr.

Speed limit is 60km/hr for both car and bike on airport road

Maximum speed limit for cars and bikes will be 30km/hr on all roads inside residential and commercial markets.

Speed limit for cars on DND is 70km/hr and 60km/hr for two-wheelers

Speed limit is 60km/hr for both car and bike on Barpula flyover

Speed limit on Delhi to Noida toll road is 70km/hr for cars and 60km/hr for two-wheelers