Centre says states can only procure 20 million COVID-19 vaccines in May

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: State governments will be given 20 million doses to vaccinate those in the 18-44 age group, according to a formula shared by the Union Government with the Supreme Court.

The Centre said it has fixed quotas even for doses the state need to directly procure from the vaccine makers. The Centre said that the 20 million doses will be sent to the states based on how many people they have in the 18-44 age group in order to ensure that the doses are distributed in an equitable manner.

"It is submitted that though the states are procuring vaccines from the manufacturers, the central government has, in consultation with the vaccine manufacturers, determined the pro-rata population of each state in the age group of 18-44 (years) and each state will procure only that quantity so that there is no disparity in availability of vaccines between the states inter-se, either based upon difference in their bargaining power or otherwise," the Centre told the Supreme Court.

The government's role is to ensure equitable vaccine distribution among the states while vaccinating the 18-44 population. It should be the case that a build of doses only reach a particular state. Since all states need vaccines, we have to see to it that all states get it, and to ensure that the Centre regularly discusses with states and advises accordingly," Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Luv Agarwal said.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 8:46 [IST]