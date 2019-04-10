Rafale: Setback for Centre as SC says will hear review, examine new documents

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: The Supreme Court has rejected the preliminary objection raised by the Centre against the review pleas in the Rafale case.

The court said that it would now go ahead with the hearing of the review petitions in the light of the new documents cited by the petitioners, who alleged wrong doing in the Rafale deal.

In December 2018, the Supreme Court had given the deal a clean chit and said that it found no irregularities in the government's decision making process.

The court also observed that it is not its job to go into pricing when the need and quality of aircraft is not in doubt. Further the court also said it did not find anything wrong in the selection of the Indian offset partners by Dassault. All the pleas have been dismissed. The court also said that no further review is required, while also adding that no probe is required into the pricing aspect or decision making process for the purchase of the aircraft.

The petitioners then sought a review of the verdict. The matter was heard at length in open court, following which the order was reserved.