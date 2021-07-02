Centre rushes teams to Kerala, 5 other states amidst COVID-19 surge

New Delhi, July 02: The Centre has rushed teams to Kerala and 5 other states amidst the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Centre also rushed teams to Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur as these states are reporting a high number of cases.

Kerala registered 12,868 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection caseload to 29.37 lakh as the toll mounted to 13,359 with 124 additional deaths. As many as 11,564 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,21,151. The active cases in the state has touched 1,02,058, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,24,886 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.3 per cent. So far, 2,31,98,55 samples have been tested.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases-- 1561, followed by Kozhikode 1381 and Thiruvananthapuram 1341. Of the new cases,63 are health workers, 50 had come from outside the state and 12,112 were infected through contact. At least 3,91,232 people are under observation in various districts, including 24,949 in hospitals.

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 410 new coronavirus positive cases and six deaths, taking the infection count to 9,94,890 and toll to 13,445, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 9,75,658 after a total of 111 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 470 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,787, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh''s COVID-19 tally rose to 36,168 as 311 more people tested positive for the infection, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 176, a senior health official said here on Friday.

Two persons from Namsai, one from Changlang and another from the Capital Complex Region died due to Covid pneumonia while undergoing treatment at various health facilities, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Odisha''s COVID-19 death toll breached the 4,000-mark on Wednesday as the state reported 48 more fatalities due to the infection, the highest single-day count, a health department official said. The new fatalities raised the toll to 4,018, he said. At least 3,371 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 9,09,800.

The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in seven districts of the state till July 10, a notification said. The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 30. The curfew was first imposed on May 8 and repeatedly extended in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

