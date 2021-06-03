Centre pays advance for 30 crore doses of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 02: The central government has finalised advance arrangement for 30 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses with Hyderabad-based M/s Biological-E Ltd on Thursday. The government would be making an advance payment of Rs. 1500 crore to M/s Biological-E.

    These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Hyderabad-based Biological-E from August-December 2021.

    The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

    The proposal of Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

    "The arrangement with Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of Government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in Research & Development (R&D) and also financial support," the release said.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 9:32 [IST]
