Centre not in favour of resuming train services immediately

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: Even as hectic discussions are on about the staggered lifting of the lockdown, the Centre is currently not inclined to open up train services.

A news18 report said that the government is not in favour of resuming train services especially in those areas where migrants, poor labourers live. This is because all of them may return home for a long period owing to which the revival of the economy will not happen without a workforce.

On Wednesday,Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the lockdown may have to be extended.

He made the comment at an all party meeting that was held today. He indicated that the 21 day lockdown period may be extended. He said that the lockdown will not be lifted in one go. A final decision will be taken following a meeting with the Chief Ministers which will be held on Saturday.

The interaction with the floor leaders took place through video conferencing. The meeting included members of parties with four or more members in Parliament. The meeting took place in the backdrop of varying recommendations on whether or not to extend the lockdown beyond April 14.

The PM also said that he is regularly talking to the Chief Ministers. I will talk to them again. None told me to lift the lockdown. We need strict rules to maintain social distancing. We need to take unexpected steps too, Modi also said.

For us the lockdown is the only way to save our people. Nobody is saying that the lockdown should be lifted. I will talk to the CMs again, the PM also said. He also said that in this given situation and available resources, we will go ahead with optimum utilisation.

In this situation, the government is talking to as many people as possible. I am regularly taking to the CMs and I have taken their suggestions, he also said.

He said that he would want to thank the state governments once again. Both the Centre and the states are working in tandem keeping in mind the requirements and that is the reason that the states, the centre and the political parties are working together without any prejudice, the PM said.