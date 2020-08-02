Centre issues revised guidelines for international arrivals: All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 02: The government has issued fresh guidelines for international passengers travelling into India that are applicable from August 8.

According to the new notification, all travellers to India need to furnish a self declaration form on the above portal at least 72 hours before departure of their flight along with an undertaking to undergo seven days of paid institutional quarantine at their own cost followed by seven days of home quarantine with self monitoring.

"Only for compelling reasons/cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days," the ministry said.

"If they wish to seek such exemption, they shall apply on the online portal at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the portal will be final," it said.

The aviation regulator DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international flights to and from the country till August 31.

All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the website newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before travel.

They should give an undertaking on the website that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring.

Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival.

Before boarding

Before boarding the plane or ship, the guidelines said the dos and don'ts shall be provided along with the tickets to travellers by the agencies concerned. All passengers shall also be advised to download Arogya Setu application on their mobile devices, it said.

The guidelines also said that at the time of boarding the plane or ship, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

During travel

During travel, those who had not filled in self-declaration forms on the portal shall fill the same in duplicate in the flight and ship, and a copy of the same will be given to Health and Immigration officials present at the airport/seaport/land port, the guidelines said.

"Alternatively, such travellers may submit a self-declaration form on the online portal at arriving airport/seaport/land port as per the directions of the concerned authorities, if such facility is available," it said.

The guidelines further said suitable announcements about COVID-19, including precautionary measures to be followed, shall be made at airports or ports and in flights/ships and during transit.

"While on board the flight or ship, required precautions such as wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene are to be observed by airline/ship staff, crew and all passengers," it said.

On arrival, if a passenger tests positive, he or she shall be assessed clinically under these points:

If the passenger is assessed as asymptomatic / pre-symptomatic/ very mild cases, he or she will be allowed home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate.

Those having mild/ moderate/ severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid Health facilities and managed accordingly.

Furthermore, all passengers shall be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices and only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the flight after going through thermal screening.