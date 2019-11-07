Centre issues advisory to States as Ayodhya verdict countdown begins

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Nov 07: As the countdown begins for the pronouncement of judgement by the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid, the government on Thursday issued a security advisory to all states ahead of the Ayodhya verdict.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for security deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya.

A general advisory has been sent to all states and Union Territories asking them to deploy adequate security personnel in all sensitive places and ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a home ministry official said.

The ministry has rushed 40 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh to assist the state government in maintaining law and order. A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.

The officials of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) are camping in Ayodhya.

Agencies are closely monitoring social media platforms and any attempts to cause disharmony using social media may invite the National Security Act (NSA). The Maharashtra cyber police has formed a special team to monitor social media platforms to ensure no inflammatory comments or messages are circulated ahead.

The Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit is expect before November 17, the day Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office.