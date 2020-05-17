Centre increases expenditure for public health care

New Delhi, May 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Centre has taken several steps in the healthcare sector to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government also increased its expenditure for public healthcare. Sitharaman said: "All districts will have an infectious diseases' block. Public health labs will be set up at all block levels."

"Rs 15,000 crore have been announced for states, essential items, testing labs and kits, along with rolling out of teleconsultation services, the launch of Aarogya Setu application and protection to health care workers with adequate PPEs."

Health sector reforms: In brief

Public expenditure on health will be increased

Investments in the grassroots levels will be ramped up in urban and rural areas

All districts will have infectious diseases hospital blocks

Integrated public health labs in all districts and blocks

Encouraging research by National institutional platform for one health by ICMR

National digital health mission will be implemented