Centre grants Y+ CRPF security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 26: The central government has provided 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. 'Y+' category is India's fourth security level and the protective cover comprises an 11-member crew, which includes 1-2 NSG commandos and police personnel. It also comes with two PSOs.

Those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare,Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar and Sandipan Bhumare.

The security has been sanctioned to the legislators following a recommendation made by central security agencies to the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating they and their families faced potential threats to their physical security owing to the current political scenario in Maharashtra.

About four to five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, in shifts, will be securing each MLA once they are in Maharashtra.