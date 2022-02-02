Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership: XLRI appoints Alka Raza as chairperson

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jamshedpur, Feb 02: XLRI - Xavier School of Management, in its endeavour to empower women of the country set up a path breaking "Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership"(CGEIL)in March 2021 to make a meaningful impact on the inclusion of women in economically gainful activities. XLRI has now appointed Alka Raza, an accomplished Journalist, media professional and author as its Chairperson.

The trigger for the Centre's genesis is India's alarmingly escalating gender gap; India ranks 140 out of 156 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index (GGI) 2021 by the World Economic Forum. It was ranked 98th in GGI 2006.

According to the Survival Gender Inequality Index (GII) which was introduced in 2010 by UN Human Development Report, India ranks 155 out of 156 countries in the domain of Health and Survival.

Creation of CGEIL was the initiative of XLRI Alumni, who were passionate about enhancing women's participation in workforce and leadership. After the establishment of CGEIL,to support its initiative, a formal a body of XLRI Alumni, which is XL4W, was instituted.

While welcoming the new Chairperson, Fr. Paul Fernandes, and the Director of XLRI said, "It is an honour and privilege to welcome Alka Raza, an accomplished media professional and academic to the XLRI family. We are delighted to have Alka become a part of the Centre with her 35+ years of experience, which has spanned across continents all over the globe. She brings vast experiences to the institution from covering major socio-political & economic crises around the world. Her significant contributions addressing human development and women's issues are bound to add value to our teachings. We look forward to learning more from her extensive work which has previously reverberated in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia among other places."

The Director stressed that,"CGEIL has an ambitious goal, which is, to significantly increase the participation of women in the workforce within the next 5-10 years through strategic and broad-based interventions. As a first step, we have set up the CGEIL, and we aim to build a world-class centre of excellence in years to come."

Despite the pandemic and stressful 2021, CGEIL and XL4W was able to mobilise and organise some very purposeful activities including the launch of "UP! Surge - Journey to the C-Suite- a leadership workshop for women in senior management positions aspiring for C-Suite roles".

XLRI appreciates and thanks Prof. Shreyashi Chakraborty, Assistant professor in Organisational Behaviour at XLRI for heading the Centre as its first Chairperson.

Alka Raza thanks XLRI for the trust and confidence it has shown in her vast experience and capabilities. She said, "I am honoured to be part of the oldest and a leading Management Institute in the country. My experience over the years has taught me that it is our need and duty to reach out to those who live in underprivileged circumstances. We must recognize women for their role and contribution they have been making for centuries"

In coming months, Centre will intensify, among others, its networking with students, women in industry, corporate sector & other employers, policymakers and others to generate and accelerate momentum for change including a Lecture Series and a Pilot Study- Women and Employment in Delhi NCR.