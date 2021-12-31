Human Rights can’t be an excuse for defying law of the land: MHA on Amnesty

Centre extends Dec 31 FCRA renewal deadline for NGOs till March, Missionaries of Charity not eligible

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 31: The union ministry of home affairs on Friday extended the validity of the FCRA registration of NGOs by three months till March 31. The relaxation is applicable for such organisations that have applied for renewal on the FCRA portal in accordance with rule 12 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, before the expiry of the validity of their certificates of registration.

The move days after a political row erupted after several political leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accused the Centre of rejecting the Missionaries of Charity's FCRA registration renewal application.

The Centre, in public interest, has decided to extend the validity of the FCRA registration certificates of NGOs up to March 31, 2022 or till the date of disposal of their renewal applications, whichever is earlier, in respect of only those entities that fulfil certain criteria, the notice said.

The NGOs with FCRA registration certificates expiring between September 29, 2020 and March 31, 2022 and that have applied for renewal on the FCRA portal before the expiry of the certificates, in accordance with rule 12 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, are eligible for the benefits.

However, a PTI report said that organisations such as the Missionaries of Charity will not be eligible for the extension benefits as their applications for a renewal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration have already been rejected.

"In continuation to Ministry of Home Affairs' Public Notice No. II/21022/23(22)/2020-FCRA-III, Dated 30th September, 2021 regarding extension of the validity of FCRA registr​ation, the Central Government, in public interest, has decided to extend validity of FCRA registration certificates upto 31st March, 2022 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier," the order said.

"All FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note of the fact that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received," the notice said.

The NGOs that have valid registration certificates under the FCRA are eligible to receive funding from abroad.

A total of 22,762 NGOs are registered under the FCRA and the renewal applications of about 6,500 have so far been processed.

The MHA, on December 25, rejected the renewal application of the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa in Kolkata, for not meeting the eligibility conditions under the FCRA as some adverse inputs were received.

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 16:36 [IST]