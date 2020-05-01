Centre explains how containment zones are to be drawn out in urban,rural areas

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: The Centre on Friday explained how containment zones in urban and rural areas must be declared.

In urban areas, the classification could be made on the basis of residential colonies, mohalla, municipal wards or police station areas, municipal zones and towns.

In the rural areas, the classification could be made on the basis of village, clusters of village or group of police stations, gram panchayat, block level etc.

Red, Orange, Green Zones: Complete state wise list

The containment zones should be delineated, considering the following- mapping of people with coronavirus and their contacts, geographical dispersion of patients and contacts, areas with a well demarcated perimeter and enforceability.

Further the Centre said that a person wearing a mask is not be seen as a sick person but as a person who is considerate towards society. The Centre has once again urged the people to download the Aarogya Setu application.

Simple actions such as hang hygiene, respiratory hygiene, environmental hygiene and physical distancing can go a long way in preventing the spread of the virus, the Centre also said.