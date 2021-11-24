Centre asks states with increasing case positivity to ramp up Covid testing

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Union health ministry has cited a decline in weekly Covid-19 testing rates and directed 11 states and two Union territories to increase tests to avoid missing infections.

Union health and family welfare secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to states said "While there has been a significant decline in the new cases with 10,195, average daily cases reported in the week ending 22nd November, it has been observed that there has also been a decline in weekly testing rates."

"With a majority of countries seeing multiple surges in Covid cases in recent times and a few developed countries facing even fourth and fifth wave despite high levels of Covid vaccination, there is a need for continued vigil given the unpredictable and contagious nature of the disease...", he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:52 [IST]