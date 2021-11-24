YouTube
    Centre asks states with increasing case positivity to ramp up Covid testing

    New Delhi, Nov 24: The Union health ministry has cited a decline in weekly Covid-19 testing rates and directed 11 states and two Union territories to increase tests to avoid missing infections.

    Centre asks states with increasing case positivity to ramp up Covid testing

    Union health and family welfare secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to states said "While there has been a significant decline in the new cases with 10,195, average daily cases reported in the week ending 22nd November, it has been observed that there has also been a decline in weekly testing rates."

    "With a majority of countries seeing multiple surges in Covid cases in recent times and a few developed countries facing even fourth and fifth wave despite high levels of Covid vaccination, there is a need for continued vigil given the unpredictable and contagious nature of the disease...", he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:52 [IST]
    X