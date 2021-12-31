Centre asks states to test those with fever, sore throat for Covid

Night curfew timings revised in Bengaluru; Major roads to be closed from 6 pm today till 5 am tomorrow

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 31: Union Health Ministry on Friday said that anyone with fever, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and diarrhea should be considered as a suspect case of Covid, and must be tested at the earliest.

The advisory comes amid a scare over a third wave and an uptick in cases, believed to be driven by the Omicron variant.

All those with symptoms should "immediately isolate themselves and follow home isolation guidelines," the central government said in a statement.

A joint letter by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Indian Council of Medical Research chief Balram Bhargava on Friday advised states to set up multiple booths for rapid antigen tests on a 24/7 basis. The officials also asked states to permit such testing at government and private hospitals, including all districts hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

"No accreditation is required for undertaking rapid antigen testing by any healthcare facility," the letter added.

RT-PCR tests are considered as the gold standard for Covid-19 detection, but rapid antigen tests produce results quicker.

Outside laboratory settings, rapid antigen testing is a quick and cheap way to diagnose Covid-19. The test detects proteins on the viral surface and takes just 15-20 minutes to produce results. However, its sensitivity to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, ranges from 50%-84%, which is significantly lower than that of RT-PCR tests.