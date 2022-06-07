Centre amends rules for appointment of next Chief of Defence Staff: Details here

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 07: The defence ministry has amended rules related to the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, a post that remains vacant since the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December last year.

The changes made in the services rules of the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force will make serving three-star officers and retired three-and four-star officers eligible for appointment as the next CDS.

According to the new rules, any serving or retired Lt General, Air Marshal and Vice Admiral under the age of 62 years will be eligible for the post of Chief of Defence Staff. The amended rules are aimed at widening the pool from which CDS can be appointed.

"The Central Government may, if considered necessary, in the public interest, so to do, appoint as Chief of Defence Staff, an officer who is serving as Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal or an officer who has retired in the rank of Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal but has not attained the age of 62 years on the date of his appointment," the notification issued under the Air Force Act 1950 said.

It further said that the government may extend the service of the Chief of Defence Staff for such a period as it may deem necessary subject to a maximum age of 65 years. Identical notifications were issued under the Army Act 1950 and the Navy Act 1957.

As per new rules, the retired Chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force are unlikely to be considered for the post of the CDS as the age to become eligible for the post has been put at 62 years.

On January 1 2020, Gen Rawat took charge as India's first CDS with a mandate to bring convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's overall military prowess.

The post fell vacant following the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash on December 8.

Before the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the senior-most among the three service chiefs used to be the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.