Centre amends pension rules: Security officials now need govt nod for publishing info after retirement

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 02: Centre amended the Pension Rules for Civil Servants, prohibiting officials, who have retired after serving in intelligence and other security-related organisations, from publishing materials related to their former departments or any other "sensitive information".

"No Government servant, who, having worked in any Intelligence or Security-related organisation included in the Second Schedule of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (22 of 2005), shall, without prior clearance from the Head of the Organisation, make any publication after retirement, of any material relating to and including the domain of the organisation, including any reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organisation," said a gazette notification dated May 31.

"The Head of the Organisation shall vest with the authority to decide as to whether the proposed material for publication is sensitive or non-sensitive, and whether it falls in the domain of the organization," the notification said.

The ammended rules is likely to impact retired officials of security and intelligence organisations who write in newspapers and magazines or author books on their former organisations and experiences.