    Centre advises State and UTs not to lower their guard against COVID-19 pandemic

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 10: Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised the State and Union Territories not to lower their guard against the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement has come in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in a few States and UTs.

    A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test.PTI Photo

    In a letter written to States and UTs, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said, an upsurge of COVID cases has been noticed in the past two weeks. He advised the States and UTs to ensure a high level of testing in areas that are reporting new cases.

    States and UTs have also been advised to enhance monitoring of influenza-like illness and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.

    Meanwhile, India reported a total of 7,240 new coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,31,97,522, the Health Ministry said.

    The active COVID-19 cases rose to 32,498 and the number of deaths due to Covid climbed to 5,24,723 with 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the government data.

    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 8:27 [IST]
