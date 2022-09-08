Central Vista to be unveiled by PM Modi today | 7 things to know

These Tata cars are available at discounts of up to Rs 40,000: Check details here

New Delhi, Sep 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue - which would be known as the 'Kartavya Path' - on Thursday evening. The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7 pm when PM Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the revamped stretch.

The Central Vista Avenue - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate- regularly sees several key ceremonial events, including the Republic Day parade.

The government has also announced a four-day-long cultural function on the revamped stretch. Along with this, the government has also planned a cultural function and a drone show on Bose that will begin after the inauguration.

Here are five things to know about the changes in Central Vista Avenue:

The 'Kartavya Path' will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Along with this, boating will be allowed in two canals - one near Krishi Bhawan and another around Vanijya Bhawan. Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross. Along the Rajpath, the area spreading 3.90 lakh square metre has been developed with greenery all around. Also, the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier. According to an official government release, new exhibition panels, and upgraded night lighting has also been put up to enhance the public experience. Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross. The light poles are fitted with necessary technology and services for the annual Republic Day Parade, connected to the newly laid underground service lines, it added. The redevelopment also includes a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 8:24 [IST]