Central Vista: Pity, Congress wanted to snatch away livelihood of hardworking people says Puri

New Delhi, June 25: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri shared pictures of his visit to inspect the redevelopment works of the Central Vista Avenue and the new Parliament sites.

He praised the workers involved in the construction of the two projects. Delighted to interact with the workers giving shape to our future heritage. They come from different parts of the country. Pity that the Congress ecosystem wanted to snatch away the livelihood of these hardworking women & men. I thanked them for their sweat & toil," Puri said on Twitter.

While posting several images, Puri said 'toil & perseverance of our workers is giving shape to architectural heritage for the future generations." Taking a dig at the Opposition which has been criticising the projects, Puri said, " happy to inform the 'Vidvaans' (learned) that their ice cream evenings are going to get even better!"

"Work is on schedule. Quick progress being made. The new look Central Vista Avenue, with a judicious mix of modern with traditional will redefine the heart of the city. More public spaces. Easier public access. Greener & better."

He also said, "all the false narratives about Central Vista Avenue are coming crashing down. The fruit laden Jamun trees stand tall as the landscape around them is being redeveloped & upgraded. There were rumours that these have been cut down!."

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 8:53 [IST]