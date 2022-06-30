YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Devendra Fadnavis to join Eknath Shinde's government

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 30: Soon after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will not be part of the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde, BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the central leadership has asked Fadnavis to be part of the new government.

    Central leadership wants Devendra Fadnavis to be Deputy Maha CM: JP Nadda
    Devendra Fadnavis with Eknath Shinde at press conference (Image Courtesy: ANI)

    "BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the government. So, I made a personal request to him and central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra..," Nadda said.

    He is expected to be the Deputy Chief Minister.

    Amit Shah took Twitter to thank Fadnavis for agreeing to be part of the government in the interest of the state.

    "On the behest of BJP President JP Naddaji, Devendra Fadnavis ji has taken a big heart and decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and the people.

    This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him," Shah tweeted.

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis jp nadda devendra fadnavis eknath shinde

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X