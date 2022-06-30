Will stay out of the government, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis to join Eknath Shinde's government

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 30: Soon after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will not be part of the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde, BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the central leadership has asked Fadnavis to be part of the new government.

"BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the government. So, I made a personal request to him and central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra..," Nadda said.

He is expected to be the Deputy Chief Minister.

Amit Shah took Twitter to thank Fadnavis for agreeing to be part of the government in the interest of the state.

"On the behest of BJP President JP Naddaji, Devendra Fadnavis ji has taken a big heart and decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and the people.

This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him," Shah tweeted.