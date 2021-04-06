YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Central government employees who are 45 years and above advised to take vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: All Central government employees aged 45 years and above have been advised to take the vaccination against COVID-19.

    Central government employees who are 45 years and above advised to take vaccine

    In a statement, the government said, all Central Government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccineUttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    The employees were also advised to continue following all anti COVID-19 protocols, even after getting vaccinated.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine central government employees

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X