Central government employees who are 45 years and above advised to take vaccine
New Delhi, Apr 06: All Central government employees aged 45 years and above have been advised to take the vaccination against COVID-19.
In a statement, the government said, all Central Government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.
The employees were also advised to continue following all anti COVID-19 protocols, even after getting vaccinated.