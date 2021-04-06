With rise in COVID-19 cases, India likely to make less availability of vaccines globally

Covishield efficacy at 90% if 2nd shot is administered at gap of 3 months apart

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect

IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years

On-site registration for health, frontline workers only be available at govt CVCs: Govt

Central government employees who are 45 years and above advised to take vaccine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: All Central government employees aged 45 years and above have been advised to take the vaccination against COVID-19.

In a statement, the government said, all Central Government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The employees were also advised to continue following all anti COVID-19 protocols, even after getting vaccinated.