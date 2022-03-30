Census reveals rhino count at Kaziranga increased by 200

Ladies, are you listening? The most eligible bachelor in the world, Sudan, joins Tinder

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: The number of one-horned rhinos in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has increased by 200 in the past four years.

As per the census conducted between March 25 and March 28, the count at the reserve stood at 2,163.

The last census was carried out in 2018 and the national park had 2,413 rhinos at that time.

There are 750 adult males, 903 adult females and 170 others whose sex could not be determined.

Further the census also recorded 116 sub-adult males, 146 sub adult females and 103 undetermined. It also found that there were 279 juveniles on the age group of 1 to 3 years and 146 calves in the age group of 0 to 1.

Director of the national part, Jatinder Sharma said that the census revealed that Kaziranga has a health population of rhinos despite casualties due to natural deaths, floods and in-fighting. The reduction in poaching has also benefitted the rhinos, he said.

aAt present the national part has a population density of one rhino per 0.2 square kilometre area. He said that the census was special as for the first time drones had been used to survey the animals in three compartments of the park.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 8:54 [IST]