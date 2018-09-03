Census on OBC to help the community but has political overtones too

New Delhi, Sep 3: Not only the Congress but leaders from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) too are opposition the government decision of collecting data on the OBCs which will happen for the first time ever in 2021 Census.

The decision is being looked upon as the key strategy to reach out to the politically sensitive segment of the society and for the Bharatiya Janata Party to consolidate its base.

If the Congress has called the decision as a political gimmick and has demanded the government to first make the report of earlier caste-based census public then former Union minister Sharad Yadav termed the decision as divisive. However, only the OBC leaders have been demanding caste census for OBCs.

Though its a government decision but it definitely has the political overtone.

The BJP said it wa fulfilling a longstanding demand of the community.

"It has been a long pending demand of OBCs that there should be a census on their actual number. The government is responding to that demand. There has been a concerted effort on part of the government to understand the demands of the communities," said a BJP leader.

Badri Naraya, a political analyst told OneIndia that through such census identities are created and also it helps framing policies that who and how such people are benefited but it also create identity.

Actually this was started under pressure from the dominant OBC communities but now it might go against them. Because the BJP government is talking about quota within quota and a commission has already been made for that.

Narayan said that dominant OBC communities will get a jolt with this census done as quota within quota will start infighting among the different OBC communities.

So the fight will be between OBC and MBCs and the BJP will manage to win over MBCs. This is its political aspect but if they manage to remain united as OBC, it might boomerang on the BJP.

He further said that this will give emergence to news class within the OBC, who will also claim their space within the OBC.

A new class and a news leadership will emerge. People from dominant OBC communities will be impacted after the survey.

First the total number of OBC will be collected so if their number has increased they might ask for more representation unitedly second if the socio-economic benefit is added into it, such people who remained bereft of any facility must be pushed to get benefits.

This is the point where clash will start and reason for people like Sharad Yadav opposing it. The move comes on the Union cabinet's decision last year to set up a committee to make sub-categorization within the OBC list.