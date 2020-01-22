  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020 Supreme Court
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Census 2021: Respondents will have option to fill details online

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The Union Home Ministry has said that Census exercise will be conducted in February 2021. The respondents will have the option of filling their details on their own.

    Home Ministry officials say that the population enumeration phase of the Census which will be carried out from February 9 to 28 2021 will have the facility for online self enumeration. This means that the respondent can registers online and fill the details and share the reference number with the enumerator when they arrive.

    Census 2021: Respondents will have option to fill details online

    Further, the ministry said that the Census Act of 1948 specifies a penalty for both public and census officials for non compliance or violation of any provision of the Act.

    The spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Indian Census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world. There are more than 30 lakh functionaries and the process is being conducted at the cost of Rs 8,700 crore.

    Census 2021: Officials to ask 'what cereal do you consume'?

    It is the first ever census to be conducted with a mixed model approach. A mobile application has been created. There is also a facility for online self enumeration for the public during the population enumeration phase, the spokesperson has also said.

    On Monday, the Kerala government said that it would not cooperate with the updation of the NPR, saying there were fears among the public about the process and it has the "Constitutional responsibility" to alleviate them and ensure law and order.

    "As the NPR is a process that leads to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), there is a sense of fear among the people that its implementation could lead to widespread insecurity", the Kerala CMO release said.

    More CENSUS News

    Read more about:

    census mha

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 7:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue