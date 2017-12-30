Censor board suggests changes to Padmavati including changing movie name

Padmavati Release Row : Sanjay Leela Bhansali agrees to change name to Padmavat | Oneindia News

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested a host of changes to movie Padmavati including changing the film name to Padmavat. The censor board has agreed to give a UA certificate after modifications are made.

The reviewing committee also sought to add disclaimers so that the practice of Sati, which has been banned, is not glorified.

A special panel, comprising of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr. Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of the Jaipur University, was held on Thursday.

The panel was formed after the CBFC told a Parliamentary panel that it would seek inputs from historians about the content of the film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that stoked a controversy.

The film starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji were earlier scheduled to release on December 1. The makers of the film will announce a revised date after clearance from the CBFC.

OneIndia News