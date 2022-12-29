How tired you are changes how generous you can be, says study

Censor Board advises 'Pathaan' makers to implement changes and submit revised version

India

oi-Prakash KL

The CBFC has advised the makers of 'Pathaan' to make changes in the content and submit the movie for censorship again before its release.

Mumbai, Dec 29: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' to implement changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.

The movie is scheduled to be released on January 25. "Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release," ANI quoted CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi as saying.

The CBFC chief has told the news agency that the board is to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and hopes to find solution for a meaningful dialogue among the stakeholders.

"Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it."

MP’s speaker dares Shahrukh Khan to watch Pathaan with daughter and upload photo

The movie has been in the news after 'Besharam Rang' was released on December 12. A section of audience found the song objectionable over the use of saffron (Deepika) and green costumes (Shah Rukh). "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset," Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra had said.

In addition to it, people had raised Deepika's support to JNU protestors in 2020.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 17:13 [IST]