Presidential Election 2022: Electoral fate of Murmu, Sinha to be stored in ballot boxes, not EVMs

Murmu vs Sinha: India to get its 15th President today; Counting begins at 11 am

India all set to get its first tribal President

Celebration starts early in Draupadi Murmu's ancestral village

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 21: Celebrations began early in NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu's ancestral village as the nation awaits the results of the Presidential election.

Villagers of Uperbeda are planning to make merry after Murmu's electoral victory by distributing laddoos in the entire village. Around 20,000 laddoos have been prepared for the occasion.

Various local organisations such as traders' bodies, bar associations, and religious and educational institutions, and even government officials are waiting with palpable enthusiasm to congratulate the "daughter of the soil".

India all set to get its first tribal President

Folk artists and tribal dancers rehearsed their performances and are ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared. They are waiting with bated breath to witness the first tribal woman president of the country.

"We are preparing 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town," local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta told PTI.

Several organisations have planned mass feats as people from rural areas are likely to throng Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district from noon.

There is enthusiasm among the people as for the first time, someone from the state is tipped to occupy the country's topmost constitutional post.

Lawmakers across the country exercised their franchise on Monday to elect the 15th president of the country, with the contest between Murmu and Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Know all about Draupadi Murmu

The NDA candidate has also been supported by BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 13:13 [IST]