80% Indians ready to take vaccines, more than UK, US: Harsh Vardhan cites survey

Celebi Aviation operationally ready to handle COVID-19 vaccines

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 16: Turkish aviation firm Celebi Aviation on Friday said it is operationally ready to handle COVID-19 vaccines and is working closely with existing airline operators and freight forwarders to understand their specific requirements.

The company has the infrastructure and capabilities to handle as many charters as required, at its facility and ensure a quick ''turnaround time'', it said in a release.

Besides warehousing, the company offers ground handling services to these freight operators, Celebi Aviation said.

Stating that it is "operationally ready" to handle the COVID-19 vaccines, the Turkish firm said the distribution of the vaccine will take place through its state-of-the-art pharma logistics center situated at Delhi Airport, which has the capacity of 72,000 MT annually.

Odisha all set for vaccine drive

"Celebi is able to play a leading role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in India and globally. We understand the need for a strong emphasis on pursuing the highest standards in pharmaceutical cargo handling. These vaccines require rigorous temperature control throughout the entire supply chain, therefore, Celebi is operationally ready to handle the COVID-19 vaccines," said Murali Ramachandran, CEO India, Celebi Aviation.

The company has also set up a special 24x7 duty managers desk to oversee these movements, he said.

The Center is equipped with the facility of temperature-controlled chambers for storage of consignments ranging between minus 25 to plus 25 degrees centigrade with humidity control to prevent moisture damage, according to Celebi Aviation.

In preparation for a domestic and global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management is working on preparing proficient handling scenarios for the import and export of various types of vaccines in a safe and efficient way, the company said.

Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management is the joint venture between Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages Delhi Airport, and Celebi Ground Handling.

Handling of trucks carrying vaccines, dedicated truck dock bays at Export Pharma Logistics Center, dedicated delivery gate for import of vaccine and quick turnaround time of all trucks are some the measures the company has put in place as part of the preparations, it said.

Other facilities include cool dolly and "Tyvec" cover availability, along with dry ice, batteries, thermal blankets, among others, at pharma mini shop, it said, adding there is also provision for unitizing in temperature-controlled zones and data tracking and monitoring.

Celebi at present carries out ground handling activities at seven airports -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad and Kannur -- in the country.

Maharashtra: Vaccine drives at 285 centres today

The company claims it to be the first handler in India to deploy "Cool Dollies" to extend the cool chain (-20 to +25 Celsius) till the aircraft bays on the airside.

These are refrigerated containers on wheels, which ferry one complete aircraft pallet/two baggage containers to/from aircraft at a pre-defined temperature and adjustable to suit the requirements of the temperature sensitive products, according to the company.