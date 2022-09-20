YouTube
    CELAC meeting 2022: India discusses multilateral issues of mutual interest

    New Delhi, Sep 20: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday held a meeting with the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean states) Quartet on the sidelines of UNGA in the US and discussed multilateral issues of mutual interest, including UN reforms and climate change.

    "The meeting took stock of developments towards a post COVID pandemic economic recovery, and agreed to work closely in sectors including Trade and Commerce, Agriculture, Food and Energy security, Health, Vaccine production, Traditional Medicines and logistics," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

    Both sides also discussed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest and acknowledged their cooperation in United Nations and other multilateral bodies. They agreed to work together on global issues including UN reforms and climate change.

    It's to be noted that India has been seeking to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India's claim has also been backed by several countries, including four (United States, France, Russia, UK) of the five permanent members of UNSC, besides China.

    In the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction in revitalising the India-CELAC forum. They expressed happiness at the growing engagements of India with Latin American countries and reviewed the entire spectrum of India-CELAC relations.

    The meeting was held under the pro-tempore presidency of Argentina. The CELAC Quartet was represented by foreign minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero, foreign minister of Guatemala Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores, foreign minister of Trinidad and Tobago Amery Browne and vice minister for multilateral affairs of Colombia Laura Gil Savastano.

    EAM Jaishankar is on an 11-day visit to the USA during which he would participate in several meetings including the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
