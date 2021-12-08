CDS General Bipin Rawat dies in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu

Concerned ministry to share information on chopper crash at appropriate time: Govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has died in a chopper crash that took place in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu earlier today.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident, the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, TN, the IAF also said

Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, the IAF also said.

While the exact reason for the Military chopper crash is not known, some reports say that poor light due to fog could have been the cause.

The Indian Air Force in a tweet said that an inquiry has been over to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," a tweet by the Indian Air Force read.

The crash happened at a distance of around 10 kilometres from the helipad where it was to land. The incident took place at around 12.20 pm today.

The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.