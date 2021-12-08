YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CDS Gen Rawat’s chopper crash: Leaders pray for safety, demand inquiry

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 08: Several leaders while expressing shock over the crash of a Military chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat have also demanded an inquiry into the incident.

    CDS Gen Rawat’s chopper crash: Leaders pray for safety, demand inquiry

    AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said he was deeply saddened:

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan prayed for the well being of all on board:

    Nitin Gadkari expresses shock:

    President of SAD hopes for successful rescue op:

    Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi wants inquiry into incident:

    Rahul Gandhi prays for safety of CDS and others on board

    More BIPIN RAWAT News  

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat indian army

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X