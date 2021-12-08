CDS Gen Rawat’s chopper crash: Leaders pray for safety, demand inquiry
New Delhi, Dec 08: Several leaders while expressing shock over the crash of a Military chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat have also demanded an inquiry into the incident.
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said he was deeply saddened:
Deeply saddened to learn about the crash of chopper ferrying our CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife. Praying for everyone's safety.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 8, 2021
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan prayed for the well being of all on board:
Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health.— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 8, 2021
Nitin Gadkari expresses shock:
Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 8, 2021
I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing.
President of SAD hopes for successful rescue op:
Shocked by the tragic Military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Prayers for all those who were on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat along with his family and staff. Hope the rescue operation goes successful. https://t.co/XlyAEA4AhE— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 8, 2021
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi wants inquiry into incident:
I pray for the safety of our CDS & his family & hope noone is injured. These choppers have been procured recently so a proper investigation & enquiry must be done internally & with the manufacturer.https://t.co/rCKm4dQSWO— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 8, 2021
Rahul Gandhi prays for safety of CDS and others on board
Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021
Prayers for speedy recovery.