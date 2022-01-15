CDS chopper crash: Brigadier’s family to get Rs 50 lakh from Haryana govt

IAF chopper crash: Probe report likely to be submitted to Air headquarters next week

New Delhi, Jan 15: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said his government has approved the payment of financial assistance of ₹ 50 lakh to the family of Brigadier LS Lidder, who lost his life in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Apart from this, he said, one dependent from Brigadier Lidder's family will also be given a government job, according to an official statement.

"The untimely demise of Brigadier Lidder is an irreparable loss to his family and the nation," Khattar said.

"Under the ex-gratia policy of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Bal, there is a provision to provide financial assistance as well as government jobs to the dependents of martyr families," he said.

Under this policy, considering the death of Brigadier Lidder as a 'Provisional Battle Causality', special financial assistance and job have been announced, the statement said.

Brigadier Lidder, a resident of Panchkula, was among the 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, killed in the Indian Air Force chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

According to the preliminary findings submitted by the tri-services court of inquiry, the chopper crash was the result of "entry into clouds" due to an unexpected change in weather that led to spatial disorientation of the pilot.

A statement by the IAF on Friday said the court of inquiry into the Mi-17 V5 accident has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as the cause.

(PTI)

Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 9:10 [IST]