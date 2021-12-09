YouTube
    CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash– Timeline of what happened

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 8: Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said.

    CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash– Timeline of what happened

    Here is a timeline of what happened to the IAF helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday:

    • IAF's Embraer aircraft carrying Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel takes off around 9 am from Palam airbase in Delhi for Sulur airbase near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu
    • Aircraft lands at Sulur airbase around 11.35 am
    • IAF's Mi17V5 chopper, with Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel onboard, departs from Sulur airbase around 11.45 am for Defence Services Staff College in Wellington
    • Helicopter crashes near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu around 12.20 pm
    • IAF confirms at 1.53 pm that its Mi17V5 chopper with Rawat onboard has crashed near Coonoor
    • IAF announces at 6.03 pm that Rawat, his wife and 11 other people onboard the chopper have died in the crash. It says one defence personnel, Group Captain Varun Singh, survived the crash with injuries and is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 10:02 [IST]
