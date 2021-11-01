CBSE Datesheet 2022 out: First term tests for class 10 to begin from Nov 30, class 12 exams from Dec 1

CBSE term 1 set to begin in offline mode: Many demand online paper option

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: The CBSE will conduct the term 1 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in offline mode in November-December 2021. The admit cards for the same will be issued on the official website.

For class 10 students minor papers of the term one will begin on November 17and for class 12 minor papers will start on November 16.

For Class 10 major the exam would begin on November 30 and for the Class 12 it will begin from December 1. In the term 1 exams the students have to answer only objective type questions.

Now some students have demanded that the exams be held in online mode. Do not experiment with our lives. COVID-19 third wave is already here, one user said, while others said that there should be an online option also.

The duration of the major papers in term 1 will be 90 minutes and the duration of minor papers will be mentioned in the date sheets.

Students will get 20 minutes to read the question papers. The papers will start at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am, the CBSE said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 15:39 [IST]