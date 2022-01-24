CBSE Term 1 result 2021 for classes 10, 12 won’t be released today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 24: The CBSE Term 1 result 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 will not be released today. The result once released will be available on the official website.

    The Board's controller of examinations, Sanyam Bharadwaj told Careers360 that the result would not be declared today. Some media outlets had reported that the CBSE Term 1 result 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 will be released today, January 24.

    The board exams were conducted in November-December 2021. Students can expect the results soon.

    The announcement regarding the date of there result is likely to be made on the social media like was the case last year.

    The sample question papers, syllabus and question bank for term 2 exams have been released. The date sheet will however be released soon. The CBSE Term 1 result for Classes 10 and 12 once released will be available on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:22 [IST]
    X