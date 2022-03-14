CBSE Term 1 Class 12 result 2021: How to collect marks sheet online once available

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 14: The CBSE Term 1 12th result 2021 is likely to be released this week. More details will be made available on the official website.

    There is a likelihood that the CBSE may announce the Class 12 result offline like it had done in the case of the Class 10 results. The CBSE Class 10 term 1 result was released to the schools on March 11, but the same was not released online.

    The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website."

    While there is no official update on how the Class 12 results will be released, candidates can check below on how to download their marks sheets in case it is released online. If the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result is released online then the same can be downloaded at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

    CBSE Class 12 term 1 result: How to download if available online

    Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

    Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

    Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:20 [IST]
    X