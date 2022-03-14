CBSE Term 1 Class 12 result 2021: How to collect marks sheet online once available

Fake: CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 will not be declared at 2 pm today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: The CBSE Term 1 12th result 2021 is likely to be released this week. More details will be made available on the official website.

There is a likelihood that the CBSE may announce the Class 12 result offline like it had done in the case of the Class 10 results. The CBSE Class 10 term 1 result was released to the schools on March 11, but the same was not released online.

The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website."

While there is no official update on how the Class 12 results will be released, candidates can check below on how to download their marks sheets in case it is released online. If the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result is released online then the same can be downloaded at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 term 1 result: How to download if available online

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

CBSE Class 12 term 1 result: How to download if made available

Go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Enter required details

Enter mobile number

Enter Aadhaar card number

Submit

View account

Download details

Take a printout

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:20 [IST]