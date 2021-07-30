CBSE shares hilarious memes before declaration of Class 12 results
Months and months of wait for scores of students finally came to an end today with the CBSE declaring the Class 12 results. Before the declaration of the results the CBSE shared a meme with an interesting caption.
"Akhir woh din aa gaya,' (finally that day has come) read the caption with the meme. The image shared was that of Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal from the iconic movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The movie had Sharukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, while Puri and Jalal played Kajol's parents.
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel💯%#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
Here are scores of memes that the CBSE shared ahead of the results being declared.
Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
Use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK
Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel💯#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK
Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent.#StayCalm #StayHopeful#CBSEResults #CBSE— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 28, 2021
cc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank pic.twitter.com/M0WaXGiCib
There have been several reactions to these memes. Let us think of what you think of these memes in the comments section below.