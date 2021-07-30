CBSE shares hilarious memes before declaration of Class 12 results

CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 date unlikely to be declared today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Months and months of wait for scores of students finally came to an end today with the CBSE declaring the Class 12 results. Before the declaration of the results the CBSE shared a meme with an interesting caption.

"Akhir woh din aa gaya,' (finally that day has come) read the caption with the meme. The image shared was that of Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal from the iconic movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The movie had Sharukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, while Puri and Jalal played Kajol's parents.

Here are scores of memes that the CBSE shared ahead of the results being declared.

Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.



Use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK



Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel💯#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021

There have been several reactions to these memes. Let us think of what you think of these memes in the comments section below.

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 14:55 [IST]