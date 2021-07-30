YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE shares hilarious memes before declaration of Class 12 results

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Months and months of wait for scores of students finally came to an end today with the CBSE declaring the Class 12 results. Before the declaration of the results the CBSE shared a meme with an interesting caption.

    CBSE shares hilarious memes before declaration of Class 12 results

    "Akhir woh din aa gaya,' (finally that day has come) read the caption with the meme. The image shared was that of Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal from the iconic movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The movie had Sharukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, while Puri and Jalal played Kajol's parents.

    Here are scores of memes that the CBSE shared ahead of the results being declared.

    There have been several reactions to these memes. Let us think of what you think of these memes in the comments section below.

    More CBSE News  

    Read more about:

    cbse

    Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X