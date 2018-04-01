CBSE mess: Kerala students takes maths exam only to realise paper was two years old

The CBSE woes do not seem to end. Facing the wrath of students after a question paper was leaked, here is another incident of apathy by the board reported from Kerala.

A Class 10 CBSE student took the Mathematics exam on March 28. After the exam she was discussing the paper with her friends only to realise that she had taken the 2016 paper.

Ameeya Saleem, a student of the Mount Carmel School in Kottayam district immediately took up the matter with the school who in turn got in touch with the CBSE regional office.

She was told that there was nothing to worry as the CBSE is conducting a retest of the Mathematics paper after the question paper was leaked. But the education secretary had announced on Friday that the retest will only be for those students in Delhi-NCR and Haryana as the paper leak was restricted to these regions only.

Ameeya now finds herself in a spot of bother. She says that either she be allowed to take a retest or the authorities should evaluate her answers on the basis of the question paper she got. The school authorities are now taking up the matter directly with the Centre.

OneIndia News

