CBSE, ISCE students’ plea seeking online exam to be heard by SC this week

    New Delhi, Nov 15: The Supreme Court will hear the plea by the CBSE and CISCE students seeking an option of online mode along with the centre based offline exams on November 18.

    The CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. CBSE Term 1 exams will begin on November 16 with minor papers. The ICSE Class 10 exams will begin on November 22.

    "Exams for major subjects in December 2021 are spread over three weeks, placing the petitioners in great apprehension on the risk of infection and the impact on subsequent exams. Preceding the exams for major subjects in December 2021 are the exams for Minor subjects in November 2021 in physical mode, further aggravating the likelihood of turning the exams for Major subjects into a Super Spreader Event," the petition read.

    "At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to Covid 19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health," the plea further stated.

    Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 15:58 [IST]
    X