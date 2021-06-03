CBSE ISCE Class 12 exam 2021: SC seeks details on criteria to award marks, grades

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 03: With the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 exams being cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, the Supreme Court has asked the CBSE and ICSE to reveal in two weeks the objective criteria to be adopted for awarding marks and grades.

The court also said that it was happy that the government took a decision to cancel the class 12 board exams.

Following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, it was decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 exams 2021. Close on the heels of this meeting, the ICSE Class 12 exams 2021 was also cancelled.

Prime Minister Modi said the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead".

"Keeping the health and safety of children in mind during the corona pandemic in the country, BSP welcomes today's decision taken by the central government to cancel the class 12 exam of the CBSE board . It was the need of the hour," BSP chief Mayawati tweeted.