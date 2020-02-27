CBSE exam postponed 2020: Full list of subjects

New Delhi, Feb 27: The CBSE on February 26 said that the Class 12 English exam scheduled for February 27 has been postponed in northeast and parts of east Delhi in view of the turbulent situation due to violence.

"Considering request of Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exam for class 12 in North East Part of Delhi," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The exam has been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi and seven centres in east Delhi. "However, the exam in rest parts of Delhi shall be conducted as per scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," the official said.