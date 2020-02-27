  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE exam postponed 2020: Full list of subjects

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: The CBSE on February 26 said that the Class 12 English exam scheduled for February 27 has been postponed in northeast and parts of east Delhi in view of the turbulent situation due to violence.

    "Considering request of Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exam for class 12 in North East Part of Delhi," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

    CBSE exam postponed 2020: Full list of subjects

    The exam has been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi and seven centres in east Delhi. "However, the exam in rest parts of Delhi shall be conducted as per scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," the official said.

    More CBSE News

    Read more about:

    cbse examination

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X