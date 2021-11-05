CBSE Datesheet 2022 out: First term tests for class 10 to begin from Nov 30, class 12 exams from Dec 1

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-2022 for Class 10, 12 exams and exam pattern released

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: The CBSE Date Sheet 2021-2022 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The CBSE Class 10 exams will be held from November 30, while the CBSE Class 12 exams 2021 will begin on December 1 for term 1. The duration of the exam will be for 90 minutes and it would be objective type.

The board exams will commence at 11.30 due to the ongoing winter season.

No students will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the CBSE Term 1 exams. The final result will be announced only after the first and second term CBSE Board Exams 2021-2022. Once the term one exam concludes the result in the form of marks sheets will be released.

The results once declared will be available on cbse.gov.in.

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 10:45 [IST]