CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 dates announced, check details

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has released the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam datasheets.

The board said that examinees will carry hand sanitisers and wear face masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exam 2020 will be held from September 22-28, 2020 and the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted from September 22-29, 2020.

"The compartment examination for the two classes will begin from September 22 and will conclude on September 29. All candidates will carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottles and (their own) water bottles, and will be required to cover their mouth and nose with mask or cloth," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an official notification detailing the exam schedule.

Coronavirus: Centre issues SOPs for conducting exams during pandemic

Earlier in the day, the CBSE opposed in the Supreme Court a plea seeking postponement of compartment exams for Class 12 scheduled this month, saying all "necessary" safety measures for students are being taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea challenged the CBSE's decision to hold compartment examinations for Class 12 on the ground that it would be detrimental to the health of the examinees in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The apex court will hear the case on September 10.

