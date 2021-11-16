CBSE Class 12 term 1 minor exams begin today: Check important tips

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: The CBSE will conduct the Class 12 term 1 minor exams from today. More details are available on the official website.

The CBSE 12th term 1 minor exam will begin with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers from 11:30 am. Students will have to carry with them their admit card.

The term 1 exam will be held for 50 per cent of the syllabus and will have multiple choice questions on case based and assertion reasoning type questions. The students will be provided with OMR sheets to answer the questions.

Students have to use a blue or black ball-point pen to darken the correct answer. In case the candidate darkens a wrong circle they can fill in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the court circles.

The student has to write the correct option (A,B,C,D) in the box. The final answer will be considered depending on which answer is filled in the box. Students need to fill in their father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam center number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name in the CBSE OMR sheet.

The CBSE Class 12 minor term 1 exam will continue till December 30. The Class ten minor exams will begin on November 17 and end on December 7. The major exams for CBSE Class 10 term 1 will be held from November 30 and the Class 12 CBSE Term 1 exam will commence on December 1.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:08 [IST]