    CBSE Class 12 result 2021: Website slow, list of alternate sites to download

    New Delhi, July 30: The CBSE Class 12 result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

      However due to heavy traffic the main website is slow. Students need not panic as we are providing you with a list of alternative websites to check your results. The official website to download the results is cbseresults.nic.in.

      List of alternate websites to download CBSE Class 12 result 2021:

      Students can access the same by logging into their DigiLocker account https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

