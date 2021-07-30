CBSE Class 12 result 2021: Website slow, list of alternate sites to download

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: The CBSE Class 12 result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

CBSE 12th result declared: How to check on official websites|Board Results | Oneindia News

However due to heavy traffic the main website is slow. Students need not panic as we are providing you with a list of alternative websites to check your results. The official website to download the results is cbseresults.nic.in.

List of alternate websites to download CBSE Class 12 result 2021:

Students can access the same by logging into their DigiLocker account https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f