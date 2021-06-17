CBSE Class 12 result 2021 to be declared by July 31

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: The CBSE Class 12 result 2021 will be declared by July 31, the Supreme Court was told.

The CBSE made the submission while placing before the court the evaluation criteria for awarding marks to the Class 12 students. The CBSE and CISCE had cancelled the Class 12 2021 exams in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Attorney General, K K Venugopal told the court that the historical performance of a school in Class 12 board for the last few years, overall percentage of marks obtained by students in the past year's board exams will be taken into account for moderation purpose.

CBSE Class 12 exams 2021 pass criteria: Here is what the board will do

He also said that those students who are not satisfied with the marks or grading through the present mechanism, can improve upon their marks by appearing in the physical exams which would be held soon after the situation normalises, the AG also said.

The CBSE said that the assessment criteria would be factored on the Class 10 and Class 11 results and the total marks would be based on the school's past performance in the Class 12 exams.

Around 40 per cent of the marks would be based on the Class 12 pre-board exams, the CBSE told the court. 30 per cent of the marks would be based on the Class 11 final exam, while 30 per cent would be based on best of three Class 10 marks.

If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria, now spread across three years of study, they will be placed in the essential repeat or compartment category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducts, the AG submitted.

CBSE, CISCE place before SC evaluation criteria for awarding grades to Class 12 students

The court said that it was in agreement with the scheme which also should have an in-built mechanism also for resolution of complaints regarding marking and results as well as giving a chance to students to improve their scores by conducting board exams in future.