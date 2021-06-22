CBSE Class 12 optional exam would be held between Aug 15 and Sep 15

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 22: The Supreme Court was told that the optional Class 12 Board Exams for those students not satisfied with their assessment would be held anytime between August 15 and September 15.

The CBSE in an affidavit told the court that the result on basis of its assessment policy will be declared by July end, following which it will provide online facility for registration for the optional exams for those students who are not satisfied with their results.

The board however added that the exam will be conducted only in the man subjects and the marks obtained by a candidate in this exam will be treated as final.

CBSE Class 12 results 2021: Board’s IT system will help schools in evaluation of scores

The board said that the tabulation of marks for Class 12 board exams has been formulated to ensure standardisation of marks, as the marks of Class 11 and 12 component will be awarded at the school level and hence they will strictly not be comparable across schools.

"Therefore, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for school level variations by using a reliable reference standard. This is necessary in the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allocated are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student," the affidavit filed by the board said.

Last week the CBSE and CISCE placed before the Supreme Court the evaluation criteria for awarding marks to the Class 12 students. The CBSE and CISCE had cancelled the Class 12 2021 exams in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Attorney General, K K Venugopal told the court that the historical performance of a school in Class 12 board for the last few years, overall percentage of marks obtained by students in the past year's board exams will be taken into account for moderation purpose.

He also said that those students who are not satisfied with the marks or grading through the present mechanism, can improve upon their marks by appearing in the physical exams which would be held soon after the situation normalises, the AG also said.

The CBSE said that the assessment criteria would be factored on the Class 10 and Class 11 results and the total marks would be based on the school's past performance in the Class 12 exams.

Around 40 per cent of the marks would be based on the Class 12 pre-board exams, the CBSE told the court. 30 per cent of the marks would be based on the Class 11 final exam, while 30 per cent would be based on best of three Class 10 marks.

Supreme Court gives nod to schemes of CBSE, CISCE for evaluating Class 12 students

If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria, now spread across three years of study, they will be placed in the essential repeat or compartment category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducts, the AG submitted.

The court said that it was in agreement with the scheme which also should have an in-built mechanism also for resolution of complaints regarding marking and results as well as giving a chance to students to improve their scores by conducting board exams in future.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 8:56 [IST]