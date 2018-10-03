CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2019 vocation exam schedule on this date

New Delhi, Oct 3: The CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2019 vocation exam schedule will be released soon. Once released it will also be available on the official website.

"The board is at the last leg of preparation of datesheet. The entire schedule of Class 10, 12 vocational examinations will come by Friday, October 5," said an official from CBSE exam cell.

Apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc in February as these subjects have larger practical component, and shorter theory papers. The schedule once released will be available on cbse.nic.in.