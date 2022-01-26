CBSE, CISCE Term 1 result for Class 10, 12 date: What we know so far

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 2: The CBSE CISCE Term 1 results will be declared soon for classes 10th and 12th. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

On January 25 a note was in circulation that the CBSE Term 1 result would be declared on Tuesday. The board however said that no date has been issued and the circular is fake.

On the other hand, the CISCE said that the candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.

The Board's controller of examinations, Sanyam Bharadwaj told Careers360 that the result would not be declared today. Some media outlets had reported that the CBSE Term 1 result 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 will be released today, January 24.

The board exams were conducted in November-December 2021. Students can expect the results soon. Students should take note that the board will not announce the term 1 result as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published only after the term 2 board exams. These exams are scheduled to be held in March-April 2022.

The announcement regarding the date of the result is likely to be made on the social media like was the case last year.

The sample question papers, syllabus and question bank for term 2 exams have been released. The date sheet will however be released soon. The CBSE Term 1 result for Classes 10 and 12 once released will be available on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:23 [IST]